Kanika Mann shares the myth she wants to break by entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20

Actress Kanika Mann, known for her TV shows and Punjabi films, has joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. While Kanika is enjoying a successful phase in her career, she has joined Salman Khan’s show to challenge the perception that actors participate in Bigg Boss only to revive their careers. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Kanika said she wants to prove this notion wrong.

Talking about joining Bigg Boss 20, Kanika Mann said, “I was always very scared of captive reality shows, but this year I saw it as an opportunity. It is an experiment for me. This show gives you everything- love, drama, fame; it opens so many doors for you.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika mann (@officialkanikamann)

Now that she has finally taken the plunge, Kanika says she intends to give the show her all. “When I take up something, I give it my 100 percent. It has been years that I have been in discussions for Bigg Boss. There would be back and forth. I couldn’t imagine myself in that space, so I didn’t do it. This year, I am ready to give it a chance mentall.; I will be competitive on the show. I am generally like that in life too.”

Kanika Mann on doing Bigg Boss during a good phase in her career

Kanika Mann has been enjoying a successful phase in her career, with projects such as Naagin 7 and Super Subbu adding to her recent run. The actress says her decision to enter Bigg Boss 20 is also an attempt to challenge the perception that celebrities turn to the reality show only when their careers need a boost. Talking about it, she said, “People have a myth that celebs do Bigg Boss for a boost in their career. They want to revive their career, get massy fame. For me, things are going really nicely. One of my films is releasing on 25th September. my next release is in January. Recently, Naagin 7 was a huge success, so I wanted to show that even when things are working in your career, you can still do Bigg Boss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika mann (@officialkanikamann)

“I don’t want to join the show thinking that after 5-6 years, how I want to navigate my career. I want to look at the present. It’s a social experiment to be cut off from the outside world and know yourself. I want to see what happens when you do the show during a flourishing career. I also want to test myself,” Kanika added.

Kanika Mann started her career in 2016 and went on to do shows like Badho Bahu, Guddan GTumse Na Ho Paaega, among others. She also appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in 2022. After a break from TV last year, Kanika is now exploring the captive reality space.