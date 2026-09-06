Kanika Mann shares the myth she wants to break by entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20

Actress Kanika Mann, known for her TV shows and Punjabi films, has joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. While Kanika is enjoying a successful phase in her career, she has joined Salman Khan’s show to challenge the perception that actors participate in Bigg Boss only to revive their careers. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Kanika said she wants to prove this notion wrong.
Kanika Mann on joining Bigg Boss 20
Talking about joining Bigg Boss 20, Kanika Mann said, “I was always very scared of captive reality shows, but this year I saw it as an opportunity. It is an experiment for me. This show gives you everything- love, drama, fame; it opens so many doors for you.”
Now that she has finally taken the plunge, Kanika says she intends to give the show her all. “When I take up something, I give it my 100 percent. It has been years that I have been in discussions for Bigg Boss. There would be back and forth. I couldn’t imagine myself in that space, so I didn’t do it. This year, I am ready to give it a chance mentall.; I will be competitive on the show. I am generally like that in life too.”
Kanika Mann on doing Bigg Boss during a good phase in her career
Kanika Mann has been enjoying a successful phase in her career, with projects such as Naagin 7 and Super Subbu adding to her recent run. The actress says her decision to enter Bigg Boss 20 is also an attempt to challenge the perception that celebrities turn to the reality show only when their careers need a boost. Talking about it, she said, “People have a myth that celebs do Bigg Boss for a boost in their career. They want to revive their career, get massy fame. For me, things are going really nicely. One of my films is releasing on 25th September. my next release is in January. Recently, Naagin 7 was a huge success, so I wanted to show that even when things are working in your career, you can still do Bigg Boss.”
“I don’t want to join the show thinking that after 5-6 years, how I want to navigate my career. I want to look at the present. It’s a social experiment to be cut off from the outside world and know yourself. I want to see what happens when you do the show during a flourishing career. I also want to test myself,” Kanika added.
Kanika Mann started her career in 2016 and went on to do shows like Badho Bahu, Guddan GTumse Na Ho Paaega, among others. She also appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in 2022. After a break from TV last year, Kanika is now exploring the captive reality space.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More