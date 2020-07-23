Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Kanika Mann: I cried when we were told to shoot from home

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega team shot for a few episodes from home. (Photo: Kanika Mann/Instagram) Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega team shot for a few episodes from home. (Photo: Kanika Mann/Instagram)

With all shows airing fresh content, life has almost come to a normal for television actors. As they get used to the new ways of shooting amid restrictions, there is also a sense of excitement to be back on sets. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega lead actor Kanika Mann shared how she was initially scared to go back to work, but is now happy shooting with her team.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Mann opened up about resuming work, shooting at home and being trolled for precautionary sequences in television shows.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Q. You guys are back on set amid all the restrictions? Have you managed to cope up with the new normal?

We are trying our best. The team has shrunk to almost 50 percent. Honestly, I never thought we would be able to pull it off with such a small crew. I also thought that we would need to shoot less but we are working in the same capabilities. One person has to do the job of many in this situation. It is a different experience for sure. There is a lot of precaution and restrictions that one has to follow. Everyone is also maintaining social distancing all the time. People who are above 60 years are shooting their part from home. So everything has been planned well by the makers and channel to keep it safe for the team.

Q. Most actors are doing their own makeup. You recently uploaded a video sharing how you had to learn the same. Are you managing well?

More than me, people around me are happy that I learnt about makeup (laughs). One would assume that actors are pro at it but I honestly had no clue. I had time during the lockdown and realised it would be important, so picked up tips from my costars and off the internet. Earlier, I would always check performances in a film/show but now I also notice their makeup. Having learnt it, I am also more open to experiments now. You won’t believe I wore the same lipstick for than a year on my show. Now I do try out new shades. It’s actually fun.

Q. The Guddan team was also the first to shoot episodes from home. How was that experience?

I was in tears on the first day. As actors, you reach on sets where everything is ready. Here, we had to check on the lights, setting, memorise the dialogues, even iron out clothes and the production team was constantly demanding footage on the phone. When you are also shooting from home, you have to finish your household chores, ask your siblings to move out of the room – it’s all a big task. Hence, I took a break, cried my heart out and then started working. In a day or two, I got a hang of things and then started enjoying it. This experience has definitely made me realise how we take some people’s job for granted. We never get to know there are so many others working behind the camera to bring the best for the audience.

Q. A few television shows included safety precautionary messages in their scripts. While many appreciated the same, a section trolled it. What’s your take on the same?

I don’t understand what was there to troll? I think we included these sequences so that we could spread awareness. Even in jest, we are trying our best to pass on the message of wearing masks, not touching your face and maintaining social distancing. I think it’s important given television is seen by a vast number of people. It’s weird that people trolled it.

Q. You had mentioned in an interview that your mother was apprehensive of you coming back to Mumbai for work, and so came along. How is she dealing with the situation now?

She is all the more worried now given our building has been sealed. She got really scared seeing all the banners and danger signs posted around. She takes a lot of stress and keeps calling my father to complain about the same. I also get worried for her as I am mostly out working. Just before we began shoot, I shifted to a 2BHK as I didn’t want to stay in the same room with her. We are dealing with the situation in our own way.

Q. What kept you going during the lockdown?

Since I was away from home for many years, first studying and then working, this was the longest time I got to spend with my family. It was a good experience to be around them and revisit old times. The best thing that happened with me is I became closer to my father. All these years, we considered him to be this strict parent but now realised he is also fun. He is not as bad as we thought him to be (laughs).

Also starring Nishant Malkani, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega airs on Zee TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd