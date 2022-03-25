Kangana Ranaut ropes in India’s Got Talent contestant for The Incarnation of Sita, watch video

This weekend, India’s Got Talent will celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrating the nation’s glorious history. Joining the celebration will be Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and choreographer Terence Lewis. Ishita Vishwakarma, who was recently offered a song in upcoming film The Incarnation of Sita, will get a surprise on the episode. The Incarnation of Sita actor Kangana Ranaut will share a video message, officially welcoming Ishita onboard the film. Also, the movie’s director and producer will grace the show to offer the signing amount to Ishita.

Sony TV on Friday shared a video of Ishita singing “Vande Mataram” and “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo”. Nicknamed ‘Choti Lata’ on the show, the young singer leaves everyone teary-eyed with her performance. Judges Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir give her a standing ovation too.

#KanganaRanaut ne diya humari contestant #IshitaGotTalent ko apni film mein Sita ki aawaaz banne ke liye di badhaaiyaan! Dekhiye unke iss proud moment ko #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/8kkdHehHCX — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 25, 2022

Shilpa is also seen giving Ishita a shawl as a mark of respect for her performance. The promo also gives a glimpse of Kangana telling Ishita that she wants her to become the voice of her upcoming film The Incarnation of Sita.

The Incarnation of Sita director Alaukik Desai and producer Anshita Desai will also be seen in the special episode. They will present Ishita Vishwakarma with a signing amount, welcoming her to their team. Elated to have Ishita onboard, Alaukik said, “Jis awaaz ki, jis gayaki ki mujhe aur Manoj ji ko talash thi, aap uske bahut hi nearby nahi but usse bhi behetar perform karte ho (The kind of voice Manoj and I were looking for, you are better than that). Lyricist Manoj Muntashir will also take Ishita’s live test by getting her to sing a few lines written by him on the spot.

India’s Got Talent airs Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.