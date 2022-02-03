Kangana Ranaut on being surrounded by controversy: ‘If I want to be on top, I need to accept it’

On Thursday, Ekta Kapoor in a grand event announced Kangana Ranaut’s digital debut Lock Upp. The reality show which will be on the lines of Temptation Island will see the Queen actor turn host and judge. The 72-episode series will stream on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.

Excited about making her debut on the web, Kangana said that she wanted to do something exciting for a long while. “I loved the concept and Ekta had developed a brilliant show. This is why I said yes to it.”

The format of the show will see 16 contestants being locked inside lockups, while Kangana will be the host. With the power of 50 percent votes, the actor will also be seen taking decisions on who stays in the show. The makers have promised that Lock Upp will be ‘controversial’ and they are even expecting many FIRs.

When indianexpress.com asked Kangana if she attracts controversy or it’s vice versa, the Tanu Weds Manu actor said, “I would like to believe I am very focused and don’t bother about the bad part. Every human wants the good part but that’s not how life works. It comes with both good and bad part together. And if I want to be on top, I need to accept both sides.”

Given that many Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar have already hosted reality shows, we quizzed her if she took inspiration from them, and who she considers competition.

“Aapko lagta hai mai kisi se insipiration lungi? (Do you think I would take inspiration from anyone?). I don’t think I need inspiration, especially when it’s a reality show. You have to be yourself on these shows and it’s not in my character to even try and copy someone. No, never, it’s below my dignity.”

Answering another journalist’s question on the same lines, she said that she respects Amitabh Bachchan and his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. “Salman sir and Shah Rukh sir are seniors and I respect them. Ranveer is a contemporary but I haven’t seen his work. Once I see, I can judge that and similarly for Karan Johar.”

Calling her a disrupter, Ekta Kapoor also revealed that Kangana Ranaut was the first choice for her as this show required an unabashed personality. The actor also revealed that like most of her projects, she is very involved with Lock Upp. “I have already seen every contestant’s profile and want to know their history. It’s going to be an intense show,” she added.