Kangana Ranaut gets into Agent Agni mode on The Kapil Sharma Show, threatens to separate the comedian’s soul from his body

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her film Dhaakad, which is set to hit cinema halls on May 20. The actor recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show along with co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Before she entered the stage, Kangana was seen getting into her Agent Agni mode, as she mouthed a Dhaakad-inspired dialogue, “Main Kapil Sharma ke jism se uski rooh alag kar dungi.”

In the video shared on Kangana’s Instagram page, the actor further gave a glimpse of her fun time on the show. As Kapil, Arjun and Kangana got together, she repeated her dialogue, only to have Kapil say that he too is great at the job. His comment leaves the Dhaakad actor in splits. As Kangana hugs him, Arjun says ‘hum saath saath hain’. After the shoot, the Queen actor is seen walking back to her vanity van, saying how it’s always a pleasure to be on Kapil’s show.

Dhaakad will see Kangana Ranaut playing an undercover agent who takes on a human trafficking cartel. On Thursday, the team dropped a new trailer of the film, which was also shared by Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan. As he wished the team, an overwhelmed Kangana mentioned how she will never say she’s alone in Bollywood.

While sharing the trailer, Salman captioned the video, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai.” Kangana was quick to reshare Salman’s post and wrote, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold…I will never say again that I am alone in this industry…thank you from entire Dhaakad team.”

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee.