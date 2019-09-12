Kamya Punjabi to tie the knot with Shalabh Dang

Popular television actor Kamya Panjabi is all set to tie the knot with Delhi-based Shalabh Dang next year. The couple has been dating for close to seven months and recently Shalabh popped the question to Kamya. The wedding will be held in Mumbai, and the actor is presently finalising the arrangements.

Advertising

“I am feeling like a 16-year-old, so excited about the wedding. I want to get married with complete rituals and yet keep it a little low key. Some days I want a destination wedding, the other days I want to just get married in front of Ganpati. There is a lot of confusion about it. We are also yet to decide the date,” shared Kamya in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Currently, part of Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kamya Panjabi was earlier married to Bunty Negi. She has a daughter from her first marriage. Shalabh, who works in the healthcare industry, also has a son from his previous marriage.

Kamya shared, “Both our families have been asking us to settle down. I had decided not to get married but after meeting Shalabh, things have changed. While my family is overjoyed, his family is also excited about the match. Since we both are parents, we also understand each other’s responsibilities. While my daughter Aara dotes on Shalabh, his son Ishan and I also get along like a house on fire.”

Advertising

We wondered how she managed to keep the relationship under wraps for long. With a hearty laugh, she said, “It hasn’t been too long. Around February, I connected with Shalabh after a friend told me to consult him about some health issues that I was facing. We soon got chatting and less than a month into the friendship, he proposed marriage.”

Talking about what attracted her to Shalabh, Kamya Panjabi said, “Men usually cannot stand strong-headed women but he is very different. He lets me be the way I am. He makes me emotionally secure, the fact that made me fall in love with him. Shalabh has also been very supportive when it comes to our future. I was reluctant of the marriage since we are in two different cities. But Shalabh assured that he will take care of it all.”

“Not that I need to work but I love acting and would want to continue till the time my heart is in television. So it’s going to be a lot of travelling in the next year for both of us. Luckily for us, our families have also come forward to assure we have a smoother life post the wedding. We are right now planning a trip to Dubai next month to celebrate both our kids’ birthdays,” the actor concluded.