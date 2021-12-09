Kamya Punjabi slams troll that pointed out her failed first marriage: ‘Should a woman die if she gets divorced?’

Television actor Kamya Punjabi on Thursday lashed out at a social media user who trolled her for being unable to save her first marriage that ended in divorce. Kamya, known for standing up against online harassment, gave the troll a stern reply.

It began when the user commented on a video Kamya Punjabi posted on Instagram on Wednesday where she spoke about women empowerment. The troll commented, “Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi…had hai (You failed to save your first marriage and got divorced. Then you married for the second time. That’s a limit).”

Kamya in her reply wrote, “So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye? Talaq se zindagi khatam ho jaati hai aurat ki? Aap jaisi soch rakhne waalo ke khilaaf aaj harr ladki ko apni awaaz uthani padegi our utha bhi rahi hai… Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (So you think I have no right to stay happy? Should a woman die if she gets divorced? Does divorce end a woman’s life? Every girl needs to raise her voice against people like you with such a mindset, and they are doing that. Don’t think I’m weak. I am a woman and I can fight).” The Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor also shared the screenshot of her response on Twitter.

Kamya Punjabi was first married to Bunty Negi. After a decade, the two got divorced in 2013. Kamya then tied the knot with Shalabh Dang last year. She has a daughter named Aara from her first marriage.