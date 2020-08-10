Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang celebrate six-month anniversary

Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang wished each other on Instagram with romantic posts. (Photo: Kamya Punjabi/Instagram) Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang wished each other on Instagram with romantic posts. (Photo: Kamya Punjabi/Instagram)

Popular television actor Kamya Punjabi and husband Shalabh Dang are celebrating their six-month anniversary today. The couple got married on February 10 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai after dating each other for almost a year.

Kamya posted a beautiful picture of the couple on her Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Tagging her husband, she wrote, “Oyeeeee 6 Mahine ho gaye 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 #10thfeb2020 @shalabhdang”

Dang also wrote a heartwarming message for his wife. Sharing a photo from their wedding, he posted, ” Happy six months anniversary 🤗🤗 to the women who gives me more love every day. Nothing could ever be as wonderful as your lifelong love to me ❤️❤️ @panjabikamya.” Punjabi was quick to comment,”I love you husband ❤️”

Kamya Punjabi met Shalabh Dang, who works in the healthcare department, last year for a professional reason. However, the two developed a liking for each other and soon decided to get married. While Punjabi has a daughter from her first marriage, Dang too is a father to a son from his previous marriage.

Earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, the actor had shared that she had decided to never get married again. However, when she met Dang, and formed a deep friendship with him, she changed her mind. Punjabi also shared that since they both are parents, they understand each other’s responsibilities.

“Men usually cannot stand strong-headed women but he is very different. He lets me be the way I am. He makes me feel emotionally secure, that made me fall in love with him. Shalabh has also been very supportive when it comes to our future. I was reluctant about the marriage since we are in two different cities. But Shalabh assured that he will take care of it all,” shared Kamya Punjabi.

Since her husband is based in New Delhi, Kamya spent the last few months there. Once television shoots resumed post lockdown, she flew back to Mumbai. The actor is currently seen in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

