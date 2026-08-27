Kamya Punjabi recalls mother selling mangalsutra for her treatment: ‘My father was crying’

Television actor Kamya Punjabi has opened up about her difficult childhood, which was marked by recurring illnesses, hospital stays and financial struggles. In a recent conversation, the actor recalled how her parents struggled to afford her treatment, with her mother even selling her jewellery and mangalsutra.

Kamya also spoke about starting work at a young age to support her family, earning Rs 150 a day at exhibitions before finding her way into the entertainment industry. She recalled eventually taking on the responsibility of educating her sisters and helping run the household, saying her sisters now call her “Chhoti Maa”.

Kamya said she had been unwell from an early age and that her family initially struggled to understand why she was falling sick so frequently.

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“My childhood was very difficult because I used to fall sick very often,” she said in a chat with Siddharth Kannan, adding that she had also contracted tuberculosis at a time when, according to her, awareness about the disease was limited and people were fearful even of hearing its name.

She said she was born with a problem involving her food pipe, which caused her to fall ill repeatedly. “It took a long time to diagnose why I was getting sick every 15 days. Eventually, we found out that my food pipe was bent and I needed surgery.”

Kamya recalled being taken to Wadia Hospital, where she stayed for a month and a half and underwent surgery. But what has stayed with her most vividly from that period is an image of her father sitting beside her hospital bed. “I don’t remember everything from that time, but some images stay with you forever. I remember being hospitalised and feeling very sleepy. My father was sitting there and crying. That image has never left my mind.”

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She said the memory was particularly difficult because she had seen her father feeling completely helpless. “I have seen my mother cry many times, but seeing my father cry was something I just couldn’t handle,” she said.

Kamya Punjabi talks about her childhood struggles. (Photo: Instagram/Kamya Punjabi) Kamya Punjabi talks about her childhood struggles. (Photo: Instagram/Kamya Punjabi)

Her mother sold her jewellery, including her mangalsutra

Kamya said her family’s financial circumstances made her prolonged illness even more difficult. “We were not a rich family; we were lower middle class,” she said.

She recalled watching her mother make significant sacrifices for her treatment. “I have seen my mother sell all her jewellery. She even sold her mangalsutra.” She said her mother would constantly tell her not to lose hope, a lesson she continues to carry with her.

Years later, when Kamya began earning, she made it a point to give her mother back what she had lost. “My mother sold everything—her mangalsutra, her bangles, her earrings. She didn’t keep anything. When I started earning, I made sure I gave her back everything she had lost,” she said, adding that she tried to give her “double” of what her mother had sacrificed. She also said she continues to financially support her parents. “I just want both of them to live happily,” she said.

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Kamya Punjabi talks about her childhood struggles. (Photo: Instagram/Kamya Punjabi) Kamya Punjabi talks about her childhood struggles. (Photo: Instagram/Kamya Punjabi)

Rs 150 a day and the long journey from Borivali

After Class 12, Kamya began working while continuing her studies. Before acting came into the picture, she worked at exhibitions, handling stalls for Rs 150 a day. “After working for three days, I would earn Rs 450, and I used to be so happy just looking at that money,” she said.

The money would go to her mother, while Kamya would ask for her own travel expenses when needed. She said the idea behind taking up the work was simple: she wanted to contribute to the household.

Later, she began earning around Rs 3,500 a month. Even small earnings, she said, felt significant because there had been a time when the family struggled to arrange money for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. “I have seen those days,” Kamya said. “I think I’m talking about this for the first time. I have struggled a lot.”

Kamya Punjabi with her husband Shalabh Dang. (Photo: Instagram/Kamya Punjabi) Kamya Punjabi with her husband Shalabh Dang. (Photo: Instagram/Kamya Punjabi)

‘My sisters call me Chhoti Maa’

As she began working more regularly, Kamya said her responsibilities at home also grew. “My sisters call me ‘Chhoti Maa’,” she said, recalling that she started helping take care of her younger sister while she was still studying herself.

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“I didn’t even realise when that responsibility came to me,” she said. “I just knew that if I worked, she would be able to study. If I worked, Ganpati would come home. If I worked, there would be ration in the house.” She admitted there was a point when she questioned why the responsibility had fallen on her. “There was a time when I got very angry and thought, ‘Why should I do all this?’ I’m not proud of that feeling.”

But her mother made her understand the reality of the family’s situation, Kamya said, and she eventually embraced the responsibility. “I realised that I had to do it. And after that, I did it happily.”

Kamya Punjabi with her husband Shalabh Dang. (Photo: Instagram/Kamya Punjabi) Kamya Punjabi with her husband Shalabh Dang. (Photo: Instagram/Kamya Punjabi)

From a college fashion show to the entertainment industry

Kamya’s entry into the entertainment industry came while she was participating in an inter-college fashion show competition. She recalled being selected for the event and being noticed by choreographer Ahmed Khan, who was looking for models who could also dance. “That’s how I met him and joined his group,” she said.

Kamya went on to work as a background dancer before television brought her more opportunities. “I kept getting work. Thanks to television, I started getting shows,” she said. She added that she eventually helped in her sisters’ education and supported them through their marriages, while continuing to take care of her parents.

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Kamya said she believes responsibility itself gave her a sense of purpose—and brought blessings with it. “Maybe it’s their blessings. Maybe because you are looking after them, God is looking after you.”

About Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi has spent over two decades in the entertainment industry, becoming one of television’s most recognisable faces through shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva… Ek Prem Kahani and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has also been a part of several reality shows, including Bigg Boss.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects on personal emotional struggles, past health issues during childhood, and financial hardship, without offering medical advice, treatment instructions, or financial recommendations. Readers in need of medical or financial guidance should consult qualified professionals.