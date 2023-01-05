scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Kamya Punjabi joins Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra, posts video: ‘Joining in this fight against hate and injustice’

After actors such as Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt, Rashami Desai, Amol Palekar and others, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi- Kamya Punjabi- Bharat Jodo YatraKamya Punjabi joined Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Rahul Gandhi/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
Kamya Punjabi joins Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra, posts video: ‘Joining in this fight against hate and injustice’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Television actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi, on Wednesday, joined Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yarta in Uttar Pradesh. The actor took to social media to talk about her experience, and also shared a video of herself interacting with Gandhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in September last year, resumed from Delhi in Tuesday after a nine-day break. Rahul Gandhi, leading the march, reached Uttar Pradesh yesterday. He’ll now head to Jammu and Kashmir via Himachal Pradesh.

Kamya joined the Congress party in 2021. She also shared INC’s video of her interaction with Gandhi. The post reads: आज #BharatJodoYatra में शामिल हुई प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री @panjabikamya जी। नफ़रत और अन्याय के खिलाफ इस लड़ाई में जुड़ते कदम हमारी शक्ति को कई गुना बढ़ा रहे हैं। इस साथ और विश्वास के लिए आपका बहुत-बहुत शुक्रिया।”

Watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

Several political and film personalities have participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra until now. Before Kamya, actors such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Rashami Desai, Amol Palekar, Akanksha Puri, Sandhya Gokhale, Sushant Singh and Mona Ambegaonkar had joined Gandhi’s yatra. Swara Bhasker too had joined Gandhi on the yatra from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in December.

Also read |liveRahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes from Ailum on last day in Uttar Pradesh

Swara had shared pictures from the yatra and had insisted that more people participate. She had tweeted, “Only passing @RahulGandhia bouquet a young man in the surging crowd brought & was desperately trying to get across to RG.. :)  You gotta be here to feel the energy and the love. Seriously, join @bharatjodo yatra people. Resist hate. Stand up for our country! 🇮🇳❣️✨.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Supreme Court expands Article 19 ambit: Not just state, even pvt citizens...
Supreme Court expands Article 19 ambit: Not just state, even pvt citizens...

The Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Uttar Pradesh leg will end today, and Rahul Gandhi, along with his aides and followers will enter Haryana this evening.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 09:53 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra CM Shinde directs social justice department to look into demand for separate toilets for transgender

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s dreamy vacation in Goa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close