Kamya Punjabi joins Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra, posts video: ‘Joining in this fight against hate and injustice’

Television actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi, on Wednesday, joined Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yarta in Uttar Pradesh. The actor took to social media to talk about her experience, and also shared a video of herself interacting with Gandhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in September last year, resumed from Delhi in Tuesday after a nine-day break. Rahul Gandhi, leading the march, reached Uttar Pradesh yesterday. He’ll now head to Jammu and Kashmir via Himachal Pradesh.

Kamya joined the Congress party in 2021. She also shared INC’s video of her interaction with Gandhi. The post reads: आज #BharatJodoYatra में शामिल हुई प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री @panjabikamya जी। नफ़रत और अन्याय के खिलाफ इस लड़ाई में जुड़ते कदम हमारी शक्ति को कई गुना बढ़ा रहे हैं। इस साथ और विश्वास के लिए आपका बहुत-बहुत शुक्रिया।”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

Several political and film personalities have participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra until now. Before Kamya, actors such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Rashami Desai, Amol Palekar, Akanksha Puri, Sandhya Gokhale, Sushant Singh and Mona Ambegaonkar had joined Gandhi’s yatra. Swara Bhasker too had joined Gandhi on the yatra from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in December.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes from Ailum on last day in Uttar Pradesh

Swara had shared pictures from the yatra and had insisted that more people participate. She had tweeted, “Only passing @RahulGandhia bouquet a young man in the surging crowd brought & was desperately trying to get across to RG.. :) You gotta be here to feel the energy and the love. Seriously, join @bharatjodo yatra people. Resist hate. Stand up for our country! 🇮🇳❣️✨.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Uttar Pradesh leg will end today, and Rahul Gandhi, along with his aides and followers will enter Haryana this evening.