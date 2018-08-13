Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
These photos prove that age is just a number for birthday girl Kamya Punjabi

These photos prove that age is just a number for birthday girl Kamya Punjabi

As the actor turns 39, here are few photos of Kamya Punjabi that prove that age is just a number for the birthday girl.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: August 13, 2018 11:48:10 am
kamya punjabi birthday Kamya Panjabi celebrates 39th birthday today.
From rewriting rules for vamps on TV to trying her hand at comedy and breaking records with Bigg Boss 7, birthday girl Kamya Punjabi is definitely a woman of steel. The actor, who has done minuscule roles in films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Yaadien, made her debut on the small screen with Kehta Hai Dil in 2002. She went on to star in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Reth, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, Comedy Circus, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Parvarrish, Beintehaa, Bigg Boss 7 and more recently Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Kamya is known for being upright and honest. She has lived her life on her own terms, with her head held high. Today, as the actor turns 39, here are few photos of Kamya that prove that age is just a number for the birthday girl.

Kamya Punjabi plays the role of Preeto in Shakti serial. kamya panjabi photos Kamya Punjabi has won many awards for her serial Shakti Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki. kamya panjabi work Shakti airs on Colors channel. kamya panjabi family Kamya has always been controversies favourite child. kamya panjabi Kamya Punjabi with her daughter. kamya panjabi birthday Kamya Punjabi turns 39-year-old today.

Happy Birthday, Kamya Punjabi!

