Inside Kamya Panjabi’s wedding reception

After a dreamy wedding, TV actor Kamya Panjabi and husband Shalabh Dang hosted their wedding reception on Tuesday. The couple tied the knot on February 10 in the presence of close friends and family.

The wedding festivities of Kamya and Shalabh began over the last weekend with their engagement at a Gurudwara on February 8 followed by Haldi ceremony the next day.

Kamya Panjabi’s fan pages on Instagram are now flooded with photos of the newlyweds at their wedding reception.

Kamya’s industry friends, including Kavita Kaushik, Suchitra Pillai and Pooja Singh, also attended the wedding reception.

Kamya Panjabi also shared several videos from her engagement, haldi ceremony, mehendi and wedding on Instagram. Watch all the videos here.

This is both Kamya and Shalabh’s second marriage. Kamya was previously married to Bunty Negi and has a 10-year-old daughter Aara. Shalabh, who works in the healthcare industry, also has a son from his previous marriage.

Kamya, who plays the popular character of Preeto Harak Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has also appeared in TV shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Beintehaa, Maryada and Parvarrish. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 7.

