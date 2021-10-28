Kamya Panjabi joins Congress, calls it a ‘beautiful start to my new beginning’

Actor Kamya Shalabh Dang, popularly known as Kamya Panjabi, joined the Congress party in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Jagtap Bhai. Bhai tweeted the announcement and said that the party is happy to welcome the actor. “Actress Kamya Punjabi joined the Congress party today. We warmly welcome her to the Congress family,” Bhai said in a tweet loosely translated from Marathi.

Kamya took to Instagram and shared a photo with the caption, “A beautiful start to my New Beginning! Thank you so much @bhaijagtapofficial bhai @tehseenpoonawalla @incindia @incmumbai for such a warm welcome. Really looking forward to start working under the leadership of @rahulgandhi ji @priyankagandhivadra ji.”

Talking about her political aspirations, Kamya Panjabi told Etimes, “I want to serve my country and work on causes I strongly feel for. Besides other things, I want to focus on women’s empowerment and help those who suffer domestic violence in our country. I, too, have suffered silently in the past for many years. The desire to join politics stems from a strong cause. I am not hungry for power. I just want to work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

Kamya added that she will divide her time between politics and acting. “It’s not that I am clueless and have decided to join politics for fun. I have done my homework and am very clear about my goals. I am not here to make money or achieve power and fame. Woh mujhe TV mein bahut mila hai. I am here to work. Let’s leave everything to time. Everyone knows that main jo kar sakti hoon wohi bolti hoon aur jo bolti hoon woh karke bhi dikhaati hoon,” she said.

Kamya Panjabi has been a prominent face on television for almost two decades. She has acted in shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Shakti-Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki. She was also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 7.