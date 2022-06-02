Kamal Haasan shares hilarious incident from the shoot of Chachi 420: ‘Pallu gir gaya mera’

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Vikram. As a part of the promotions of the actioner, the actor will make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. Sony TV recently released a promo of the upcoming episode of the comedy show. In the video, Kamal is seen laughing his head off and cracking jokes along with Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.

In the promo, Kapil is seen joking about Kamal’s transformation into a woman in Chachi 420 (1997). In the film, the actor played a man who dresses up as a woman, so that he can be a nanny to his daughter, who stays with his estranged wife, played by Tabu.

Kapil Sharma, in his signature comic style, asks Kamal Haasan, “When Chachi 420 came, Paresh Rawal and the other actors were aware that it’s you behind the saari. But did any elderly person from the village, where you were shooting, fall for you? That Chachi is very…” Kamal laughs and shares, “The assistant director would come to show me my dialogues. At one instance when I looked at him, I saw that his hands were shaking. It was because my saari’s pallu fell.”

Chachi 420 was a remake of Kamal’s own Tamil film Avvai Shanmughi. The film also starred Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Rajendranath Zutshi, Ayesha Jhulka, Nassar and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Kapil Haasan also spoke about the technology that was used in the making of his film Appu Raja (1989), in which the actor played a dwarf and a person of average height.

Kamal shared, “Whatever you see on screen in Appu Raja, it was all done inside the camera. The whole set was built for Appu and we would shoot his scenes separately. The whole process was very interesting and very costly because for the first twenty days we were only experimenting.”

The Kapil Sharma Show episode, featuring Kamal Haasan, will air this Saturday on Sony TV at 9:30 pm.

On the work front, Kamal will be seen sharing screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will release in theatres on June 3.