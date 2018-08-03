Kamal Haasan promotes Vishwaroopam 2 on Nani’s Bigg Boss Telugu 2

While Nanis host the ongoing second season of Bigg Boss Telugu, Kamal Haasan handles the show’s Tamil version. While Nanis host the ongoing second season of Bigg Boss Telugu, Kamal Haasan handles the show’s Tamil version.

It seems Kamal Haasan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his soon-to-be-released movie Vishwaroopam 2. The ‘Ulaganayagan’ recently visited the house of Bigg Boss Telugu in Hyderabad along with his co-star Pooja Kumar.

Bigg Boss Telugu host Nani took to Twitter to share the excitement of hosting Kamal on the show. “Fan meets his Favourite actor . Junior Host meets senior Host . Yes … This happened :))(sic),” he wrote while sharing his selfie with Kamal.

A promo video of Friday’s episode shows Kamal bonding with contestants of the show and entertaining them with his whistling skills.

While Nani hosts the ongoing second season of Bigg Boss Telugu, Kamal handles the show’s Tamil version.

The much-delayed sequel to 2013 hit spy thriller Vishwaroopam is gearing up to open in cinemas on August 13. Shot in Tamil and Hindi, the Telugu dubbed version also releases on the same day.

Yes … This happened :)) pic.twitter.com/p5I6SF7tRf — Nani (@NameisNani) August 3, 2018

Kamal Haasan is busy promoting the film across the country on various popular reality TV shows. He appeared on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s quiz show 10 Ka Dum and children’s talent show India’s Best Dramebaaz to talk about his upcoming film.

When a Legend like @ikamalhaasan walks into the Bigg Boss House..Celebration always multiplies #Vishwaroopam2 #BiggBossTelugu2 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/x1Ipwc7f3D — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) August 3, 2018

Kamal has written, directed, acted in and produced the two-part spy film. The film also stars Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta.

The actor, meanwhile, will soon start shooting for Indian 2, which is a squeal to his 1996 blockbuster Indian.

