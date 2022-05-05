scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Kamal Haasan promotes Vikram on The Kapil Sharma Show, leaves Kapil star-stuck. See photos and videos

Kamal Haasan will promote his upcoming actioner Vikram on The Kapil Sharma Show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2022 8:08:07 pm
kapil sharma show kamal haasan vikram episodeKapil Sharma was all smiles meeting Kamal Haasan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Superstar Kamal Haasan is set to appear in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor was seen on the sets of the celebrity talk show on Thursday. Several photos and videos of Kamal and Kapil posing outside the sets are making the rounds on the internet. Kamal will be promoting his next action thriller Vikram on Kapil’s show.

In the videos, Kapil looks like a star-stuck fan who cannot get enough of posing with the superstar.

Also watch |BTS video of Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Check out the photos and video of Kamal Haasan and Kapil Sharma:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
kamal haasan kapil sharma show episode Kamal Haasan strikes a pose with Kapil Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kamal haasan kapil sharma show Kamal Haasan promoted Vikram on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kamal haasan the kapil sharma show Kamal Haasan snapped on The Kapil Sharma Show’s sets. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Faahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayan. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. It is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Vikram gets its title from Kamal’s 1986 actioner of the same name. Some fans believe it to be a spin-off featuring the RAW agent, who stopped a missile attack over 25 years ago.

Also read |When Kamal Haasan confessed that he was 'losing faith in the institution of marriage', Sarika opened up about being the 'other woman'

The makers recently revealed that Vikram will head to theatres on June 3.

