Kamal Haasan promotes Vikram on The Kapil Sharma Show, leaves Kapil star-stuck. See photos and videos

Superstar Kamal Haasan is set to appear in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor was seen on the sets of the celebrity talk show on Thursday. Several photos and videos of Kamal and Kapil posing outside the sets are making the rounds on the internet. Kamal will be promoting his next action thriller Vikram on Kapil’s show.

In the videos, Kapil looks like a star-stuck fan who cannot get enough of posing with the superstar.

Check out the photos and video of Kamal Haasan and Kapil Sharma:

Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Faahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayan. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. It is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vikram gets its title from Kamal’s 1986 actioner of the same name. Some fans believe it to be a spin-off featuring the RAW agent, who stopped a missile attack over 25 years ago.

The makers recently revealed that Vikram will head to theatres on June 3.