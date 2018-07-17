Kamal Haasan is ‘happy to meet’ Dus Ka Dum host Salman Khan

Kamal Haasan was there on Salman Khan show Dus Ka Dum to promote his upcoming film, Vishwaroopam 2 Kamal Haasan was there on Salman Khan show Dus Ka Dum to promote his upcoming film, Vishwaroopam 2

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Monday visited the sets of Salman Khan’s reality game show Dus Ka Dum. Kamal descended on the sets of the show along with Pooja Kumar to promote their upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2. Sharing a photo from the sets, Kamal wrote on Instagram, “Bhai ho toh aisa @beingsalmankhan happy to meet you after so long.”

Interestingly, both the superstars host the reality show Bigg Boss. While Salman hosts the Hindi version, Kamal hosts the Tamil version. Vishwaroopam 2 is the sequel to 2013 film Vishwaroopam. Directed by Kamal Haasan, Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Andrea Jeremiah and Jaideep Ahlawat. He is also one of the producers and writers.

The film was stuck in development hell for years. It was initially supposed to release in 2015 but was delayed quite a few times. Finally, the film was confirmed for an August 2018 release, with a trailer in June this year.

Dus Ka Dum is the Indian adaptation of the popular international reality game show Power of 10. The show returned after a hiatus following two successful seasons. In May this year, Salman had shared that he was always the sole choice to host the show. He said, “I know that I have always been the only choice to host Dus Ka Dum. The channel had been sure about it and I also got to know from people that they never wanted to do this with anyone else. And I was really excited when they came to me with the offer. Since I was hosting another show (Bigg Boss), we worked on the time schedule so that I could do both.”

Vishwaroopam 2 will hit theatres on August 10.

