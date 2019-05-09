Kamal Haasan all set to host Bigg Boss Tamil 3

The makers of Bigg Boss Tamil are gearing up for its third season. And as per credible sources, Kamal Hasaan will return as the host of the reality show.

Advertising

The source told indianexpress.com, “With Kamal Haasan being busy with his political party, him coming on board initially was doubtful. But the megastar decided to come back. He recently also shot for the promo of the new season. The show will mostly hit screens in June. As of now, the makers are finalising the contestants for the season.”

Bigg Boss Tamil launched in 2017 and airs on Star Vijay. Both the seasons saw Kamal Haasan as the host. Following the format of the original series Big Brother, the show has close to 15 contestants from all walks of life being locked up inside a house for 100 days sans any contact with the outside world. Multiple cameras in the house follow them 24X7 and an edited hour-long episode is aired every day. Apart from managing all household chores, the contestants also have to participate in various tasks given to them by ‘Bigg Boss’. On weekends, the host becomes the bridge between the audience and contestants. Celebrity guests are also welcomed during the weekend special episodes.

While the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil was a success, the second one turned out to be damp squib owing to multiple controversies. Many even questioned Kamal’s participation in this uncivilized show. While Arav won the first season, Riythvika was announced the winner last year.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has two films in his kitty – Indian 2 and Sabash Naidu.