Kamal Haasan discusses his life in detail on Mega Icons

The upcoming episode of Mega Icons will document the rise and rise of movie icon Kamal Haasan. The episode featuring Kamal will air October 1 at 9 pm on National Geographic.

An exclusive footage accessed by Indianexpress.com showed Kamal talking about his gurus who shaped him at every stage of his life. He considers his mother Rajalakshmi Srinivasan as his first teacher for encouraging his interest in performing arts. “She discreetly sold her golden bangles and got my dance class going. She was my partner in whatever I did,” Kamal says in the interview for his Mega Icons episode.

Kamal Haasan also reveals that his father D Srinivasan also pushed him towards becoming an artiste by enrolling him for training under legendary playwright and filmmaker TK Shanmugam. However, his acting career thrived under the guidance of another legendary filmmaker K Balachander. “He changed my life, again,” he says. “We did 36 films together. It is a lifetime. With Balachander, it became a father and son situation.”

The episode on Kamal will feature interviews with his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

Mega Icons is also be available on HotStar.

