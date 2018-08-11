Kamal Haasan promotes Vishwaroopam 2 on Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam

Kamal Haasan will promote Vishwaroopam 2 on Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam Kamal Haasan will promote Vishwaroopam 2 on Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam

After Bigg Boss Telugu, actor Kamal Haasan visited the sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam to promote his latest film Vishwaroopam 2. The Ulaganayagan shared a few stills on his Instagram account from his recent appearance on the show, which is hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

“Bigg bosses promote and celebrate #Vishwaroopam2 with crew & cast (sic),” wrote Kamal, while sharing the pictures of himself with Mohanlal on the stage of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The episode will see the two titans of Indian cinema sharing the Bigg Boss stage and discussing Vishwaroopam 2.

The latest promo of today’s episode also showed Kamal walking into the house and sending all the housemates into a tizzy. A few weeks ago, Kamal appeared on the Telugu version of Bigg Boss, which is anchored by actor Nani, for Vishwaroopam 2 promotions.

Kamal carried out an aggressive promotion for his film across the country. He showed up on various popular Hindi reality TV shows, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s show 10 Ka Dum and the talent show India’s Best Dramebaaz to talk about his film.

The sequel to 2013 espionage thriller, Vishwaroopam 2 released on Friday. The film, however, did not get a smooth release in Tamil Nadu and many parts of the country due to some financial issues.

Kamal has written, directed, acted in and produced the two-part spy film. The film also stars Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta.

