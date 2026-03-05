Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Kalam Ink says brother Anurag Dobhal has made false allegations against famiy for views: ‘He filed a fake case on us’
Kalam Ink denied the allegations made by his brother Anurag Dobhal, claiming they were meant to gain attention and traction.
YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known online as UK07 Rider, has been making headlines since the past few days. Earlier, he shared a note on Instagram alleging that he had been mentally tortured and claiming that he would soon reveal the names of those responsible. Later, in a nearly two-hour-long video, Anurag opened up about his ordeal, calling it his “last vlog.” In the video, he accused his parents and brother of subjecting him to severe emotional distress. Now, his brother Kalam Ink has responded to the allegations.
‘He filed a fake case on us’: Kalam Ink
Taking to Instagram, Kalam posted a story alleging that Anurag Dobhal was doing all this to gain attention and publicity, and that he had nothing to do with the claims made in the so-called “last vlog.” He wrote, “I am a man of my words. All the proofs have been given in my podcast channel. Also chill maro sab, it’s his daily thing jo wo karta hai for views. One side story post kardi bhai, me par sach ni bataya.” (Everyone relax, this is his daily habit that he does for views. He posted only one side of the story, but didn’t tell the truth.)
He further added, “Also my message to all my fans, in sab me mat pado. He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case on us mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, To he posted this shit ass video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing. (My message to all my fans is not to get involved in all this. He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case against our mom and dad, and when he lost that case legally, he posted this video because Ritika also left him due to his actions).”
‘I tried to end my life’: Anurag Dobhal
Meanwhile, in the video, Anurag Dobhal revealed that the emotional strain had pushed him to the brink. “I even tried to end my life a day before, but I couldn’t gather the courage,” he said. He also alleged that his brother had threatened to expose him on social media. “My brother Kalam threatened that he would put things on social media and expose me. He said if he said anything publicly, people would believe him,” Dobhal claimed.
Describing the emotional toll of the situation, he said he feels abandoned. “My fate is such that I didn’t get love from my parents, my brother, or even my wife,” he said.
