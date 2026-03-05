Kalam Ink says brother Anurag Dobhal has made false allegations against famiy for views: ‘He filed a fake case on us’

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known online as UK07 Rider, has been making headlines since the past few days. Earlier, he shared a note on Instagram alleging that he had been mentally tortured and claiming that he would soon reveal the names of those responsible. Later, in a nearly two-hour-long video, Anurag opened up about his ordeal, calling it his “last vlog.” In the video, he accused his parents and brother of subjecting him to severe emotional distress. Now, his brother Kalam Ink has responded to the allegations.

‘He filed a fake case on us’: Kalam Ink

Taking to Instagram, Kalam posted a story alleging that Anurag Dobhal was doing all this to gain attention and publicity, and that he had nothing to do with the claims made in the so-called “last vlog.” He wrote, “I am a man of my words. All the proofs have been given in my podcast channel. Also chill maro sab, it’s his daily thing jo wo karta hai for views. One side story post kardi bhai, me par sach ni bataya.” (Everyone relax, this is his daily habit that he does for views. He posted only one side of the story, but didn’t tell the truth.)