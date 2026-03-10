Kalam Ink breaks silence on brother Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider’s allegations against their family: ‘People are threatening to burn us alive’

The controversy surrounding YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has taken a new turn after his brother Atul Dobhal, also known as Kalam Ink, released a video responding to the allegations made against their family. Anurag recently made headlines after crashing his car on the Delhi–Dehradun highway on Saturday night, shortly after accusing his family members of mental harassment and torture. The YouTuber was admitted to a hospital following the accident and was reportedly placed in the ICU.

Now, Kalam Ink has addressed the claims in a detailed Instagram video, denying the accusations and demanding proof for several allegations made by his brother.

On the kitchen incident involving Ritika

Responding to allegations that Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika was not allowed in the kitchen, Kalam Ink said the situation was misrepresented.

“Ritika was stopped from cooking because there had been a death in our family. According to Hindu traditions, when someone close passes away, sweets and fried food are not prepared for some time. That is why she was asked not to cook in the kitchen,” he said.

He further alleged that the audio clip circulating online had been edited. “Anurag edited the audio. It doesn’t show how he provoked my parents; it only shows their reaction,” he claimed.

Denies allegations of property dispute

Kalam Ink also rejected claims that he had taken control of his brother’s property or filed false cases. “If I have filed false cases or taken even a needle’s worth of his property, then conduct an investigation against me. If it is proven that I have taken anything, I should be punished and the truth should come out.”

Rejects claims of threats in Manali

Addressing accusations that he travelled to Manali to threaten Anurag Dobhal, Kalam Ink challenged the claim and called for verification. “Track my GPS. Check if I have even gone to Manali in the last two years,” he said, adding, “Conduct an investigation to see if I have contacted this person even once in the past year.

Kalam on Anurag’s Instagram live and suicide attempt

Kalam Ink also spoke about the developments after Anurag Dobhal’s social media statements and the alleged suicide attempt. “If he was in depression and planning to commit suicide, then who was running the paid PR campaigns — him or his management?”

He also criticised the idea that a suicide attempt could change public perception.

“If attempting suicide on Instagram Live makes lies look like truth, then tomorrow I could also come live, pour petrol on my parents and harm them, and people would still sympathise with me. But I won’t do that because I believe in logic and responsibility.”

Kalam Ink claimed that after the incident, the public narrative shifted dramatically. “After the suicide attempt, the entire narrative changed. People forgot the proof we had presented and started trolling us instead.”

Reacts to the car crash

Speaking about the accident, Kalam Ink said the entire family was shaken. “When the car crash happened, my mother froze,” he said.

“Thank God he survived. If something had happened to him, the truth would have come out later, but by then people might have burned my family alive.”

He also pointed out the risks involved in the accident. “You crashed your car at 150 kmph on the highway. Thank God you survived and no one else died. If someone else had died, the case would have been completely different.”

Family getting threats

Kalam Ink alleged that after Anurag Dobhal publicly blamed his family during a livestream, the family began receiving threats. “You have eight million followers and you said on live that if you die, my parents, my brother and his wife would be responsible,” he said.

“Do you know how many people gathered outside our house after that? People are threatening to burn us alive if they see us outside.”

Explains why he did not visit Anurag in hospital

Kalam Ink also responded to criticism that he and his family did not visit Anurag Dobhal after the accident. “People are asking why I didn’t go to meet him. But even while leaving, he was lying about us. Why should I go meet someone who continued spreading false claims till the end?”

Mentions earlier legal cases

The YouTuber also spoke about past legal disputes, claiming that several cases were filed against his family. “You filed cases of domestic violence, caste harassment and dowry against us. If we really did those things, then show the proof.”

According to Kalam Ink, those cases were eventually withdrawn. “For eight months you filed false cases against us. When you legally lost those cases, they were withdrawn in December because there was no evidence,” he said.

He also claimed that Ritika later apologised after withdrawing the complaint. “On November 15, Ritika withdrew the case and even apologised to me outside court. She said she had been misled into filing it,” he alleged.

Speaks about his father’s health

Kalam Ink also spoke emotionally about the impact the controversy has had on their parents. “My father suffers from brain strokes. I had to take him to the hospital three or four times. I handled everything at home but never brought family matters to social media,” he said.

He added that just because his parents are not active online does not mean they are unaffected. “People say he is depressed, but my parents are not on social media. Does that mean they cannot be depressed?”

Gave Anurag multiple chances

Kalam Ink also claimed he had remained silent for years despite repeated disputes. “People are telling me to give him another chance. But how many chances should I give?” he said, adding, “I stayed silent during the false cases, I stayed silent many times before this as well. For the past five years you don’t know what our family has been going through.”

Calls for investigation

Towards the end of the video, Kalam Ink urged authorities to conduct a proper investigation into the allegations made against him by Anurag Dobhal. “Investigate everything — whether I grabbed property, demanded dowry, or harassed anyone. If I am guilty, put me in jail,” he said.

He added that his primary concern is clearing his parents’ names. “My only aim is to remove these accusations against my parents. Even if I have to ruin my own life, I will clear my parents’ names from these accusations,” he said.

In a video released earlier, Anurag Dobhal spoke about the tough time he has been going through and said, “Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression.” Shortly after making the statement, he crashed his car during an Instagram Live while allegedly attempting to take his own life.

