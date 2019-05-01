Toggle Menu
Kal Penn wishes to be part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Kal Penn, who was born in the US to Gujarati Indian parents, got his Twitter followers cracking up after he posted a video of himself posing as a fictitious Gujarati character called Ladies Bhai.

Indian-American actor Kal Penn wants to star in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Kal Penn/Instagram)

Indian-American actor Kal Penn says he wants to star in one of the longest running sitcoms on Indian TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The 42-year-old actor, who was born in the US to Gujarati Indian parents, got his Twitter followers cracking up after he posted a video of himself Monday, posing as a fictitious Gujarati character called “Ladies Bhai”.

He captioned the clip: “Meet Ladies Bhai: an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt.”

The actor talked about ‘Ladies Bhai’ in his mother tongue, Gujarati, with the cameraperson in the 44-second-long video, which had English subtitles.

Penn portrayed himself as a boastful man bragging about a kiss he shared with his next-door neighbour.

A fan suggested ‘Ladies Bhai’ must be included in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, to which the Harold & Kumar star replied, “You joke but this has legit been a goal.”

His video has since received over 4,000 likes and has fans rooting for him to be a part of the show.
The series, that has been on air since 2008, is based on the column ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ written by late journalist-playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

Penn, also known for Mira Nair’s “The Namesake” and “How I Met Your Mother” series, currently stars in Netflix show “Designated Survivor”.

