Kal Penn, Sean Astin to guest star in The Big Bang Theory

Actors Kal Penn and Sean Astin are set to guest-star in an upcoming episode of hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Penn, 41, and Astin, 47, will be playing Dr Campbell and Dr Pemberton respectively, a team of physicists who accidentally confirm super-asymmetry theory of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

The show is currently in its 12th and final season. The show was originally centred on five characters, Leonard Hofstadter, Sheldon Cooper, Penny, Howard Wolowitz and Raj Koothrappali.

However, the airing date of the episode has not yet been announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Penn most recently co-starred opposite Kiefer Sutherland in the first two seasons of Designated Survivor.

Astin, meanwhile, is set to star in Netflix’s family comedy No Good Nick.

Interestingly, the hit American sitcom has so far won seven Emmy Awards from 46 nominations.

The show stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.