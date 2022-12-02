Kajol says she will never turn director, Kapil Sharma quips ‘Jo lady apne ghar mein roz Ajay Devgn ko..’

Bollywood actor Kajol is busy promoting her upcoming release Salaam Venky along with her co-actor Vishal N. Jethwa and director Revathi. Recently, Kajol visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. As usual, she had a lot of fun interacting with comedian Kapil Sharma and his team, including Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

In the latest promo of the show, Kapil is seen asking Kajol if, like her husband Ajay Devgn, she has plans of getting into film direction. She said, “No, Bilkul nahi.” On this, the comedian quipped, “Zarurat bhi nahi hai. Jo lady apne ghar mein roz Ajay Devgn ko direct karti ho… (I don’t think there’s a need for that also. A lady who directs Ajay Devgn at home daily).” This left Kajol laughing out loud.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma had posted a picture of himself with Kajol on his Instagram stories and wrote, “With my all time favorite @kajol (red heart emoji).” He shared the same photo on his Instagram with the caption, “Everyone’s favorite 🤩 @kajol ❤️ best wishes for #salaamvenky mam.” Kajol re-posted Kapil’s post and wrote, “Mine too @kapilsharma you make so many people laugh and smile. It’s a gift.”

Directed by Revathi, Salaam Venky is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). He died in 2004. The film is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.