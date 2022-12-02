scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Kajol says she will never turn director, Kapil Sharma quips ‘Jo lady apne ghar mein roz Ajay Devgn ko..’

Recently, Kajol visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming movie Salaam Venky.

kajol kapil sharmaKajol promoted Salaam Venky on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: SonyTV/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Kajol is busy promoting her upcoming release Salaam Venky along with her co-actor Vishal N. Jethwa and director Revathi. Recently, Kajol visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. As usual, she had a lot of fun interacting with comedian Kapil Sharma and his team, including Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

In the latest promo of the show, Kapil is seen asking Kajol if, like her husband Ajay Devgn, she has plans of getting into film direction. She said, “No, Bilkul nahi.” On this, the comedian quipped, “Zarurat bhi nahi hai. Jo lady apne ghar mein roz Ajay Devgn ko direct karti ho… (I don’t think there’s a need for that also. A lady who directs Ajay Devgn at home daily).” This left Kajol laughing out loud.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma had posted a picture of himself with Kajol on his Instagram stories and wrote, “With my all time favorite @kajol (red heart emoji).” He shared the same photo on his Instagram with the caption, “Everyone’s favorite 🤩 @kajol ❤️ best wishes for #salaamvenky mam.” Kajol re-posted Kapil’s post and wrote, “Mine too @kapilsharma you make so many people laugh and smile. It’s a gift.”

Directed by Revathi, Salaam Venky is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). He died in 2004. The film is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 09:27:18 pm
Next Story

Lab reports clear J&J baby powder made at Mulund plant; HC seeks FDA’s response

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close