Kajol reveals mom Tanuja was always scolding her while growing up, she says actor was ‘lost in her own world’

Bollywood star Kajol is all set to be a guest on Kon Honaar Crorepati, the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. She will join mother Tanuja as they sit across host Sachin Khedekar to play the game. While the episode will go on air on June 11, on Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a series of videos of the mother-daughter duo having a fun time on the set.

In the first video, as the host welcomes Kajol and Tanuja, he says that he will ask questions in Marathi. Kajol responds that she is not at all nervous. However, when Sachin confirms if that’s really the case, she first says yes and then hugs Tanuja crying ‘Mummy’. Her antics leave the host and the audiences laughing out loud.

The next video has the My Name is Khan actor talking about how she would get scolded by her mother Tanuja. As Sachin Khedekar looks in amazement, Tanuja says that she would never listen to her. “She would always be lost in her own world. And if you tell her something, she would stare at you with her big eyes,” the Modern Love actor shared in Marathi. When the host questioned Kajol if she was scared of her mother while growing up, she replied in affirmative, leaving Tanuja to shoot back saying “Liar”.

Kajol also speaks about her joining films and shared that she never desired it. “I always wanted a job that would give me regular pay cheques, every month,” she tells the host. Sachin says that glad she came to films otherwise he would have missed watching so much of her good work. Pulling her daughter’s leg, Tanuja replied, “Think about the people in her office”. Her comment cracks Kajol up as she has a hearty laugh.

The actor will also be sharing some fun stories from her personal and professional life. She will talk about how they went to the doctor to get her sister Tanishaa’s eyes checked. While she had a minor power, Kajol was tested to have minus three power. Her mother will laugh to share that for her elder daughter life was ‘out of focus’ always and thus she never cared about her weak eyesight.

Kajol will then laugh to share about the fact that every time she fell on a film’s set, it became a blockbuster. “During My Name is Khan, I fell down and everyone started clapping and cheering. I was like at least help me stand up first,” she’ll share.

This special episode of Kon Honaar Crorepati will air this Saturday, on Sony Marathi at 9 pm.