Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum first impression: Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover show wins for its novelty

Star Plus’ new show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum had the television audience excited even before it went on air. Reason? Saif Ali Khan. He, just like Shah Rukh Khan did for Anurag and Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, introduced the two lead characters Sonakshi (Dipika Kakar) and Rohit (Karan V Grover). In a monologue, he described them as a couple who ignore their personal life to meet the expectations of their professional life.

Advertising

After a few promos, the show aired its first episode on Monday. To me, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum looked like a risky bet. It opened with a typical melodramatic scene between a mother and a son. The mother, in tears, asked her son to not leave her alone, and the son refused to stay as he had committed his life to mother India. But, thankfully, within a few seconds, ‘cut’ is called by the director and I realised it was just a glimpse into the life of the lead character, Sonakshi, a popular TV actor. Phew!

The first episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum introduces us to Sonakshi Rastogi, played by Dipika Kakar, and Rohit Sippy, played by Karan V Grover. Watching it you can almost sense something decent coming your way.

Sonakshi is the lead character of the popular TV show Kahani Parvati Ki (yes, they twisted the title of the hit show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki whose protagonist Sakshi Tanwar was called Parvati). Apart from doing the daily soap, Sonakshi is busy with TV commercials and a few other acting projects. Through her, the makers take us through the life of a TV actor which is not as glamorous as it looks from the outside.

Advertising

Rohit is an attractive heart surgeon living in a mansion. He is a sincere doctor with a 100 percent success rate. But his part of the story comes with a pinch of OTT moments. The nurses and attendants of patients at his hospital are swooning over him and making “gaajar ka halwa” just for him. I am still trying to recall a similar scenario in any real hospital! However, his story, after the two episodes, is yet to pick up pace.

The best part is when Dipika Kakkar’s character turns a narrator of the show. She gives insight into the other characters of the show. Though the concept of narrators setting the tone and providing insight in American TV shows is common, but, in my knowledge, this is the first time any Hindi daily soap has used the technique.

After two episodes, I can vouch that Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is different from what Indian television has to offer now. But it doesn’t mean that the show has no potential to become jaded, repetitive and regressive. I hope it doesn’t fall prey to a stereotypical storyline of good versus evil.