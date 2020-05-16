Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar passes away

Actor Sachin Kumar suffered a cardiac arrest. (Photo: Sachin Kumar/Facebook) Actor Sachin Kumar suffered a cardiac arrest. (Photo: Sachin Kumar/Facebook)

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest.

TV actor Rakesh Paul is saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Kumar. He shared his photo on Facebook and wrote, “Will always remember ur smiling face mere bhai… Sachin Kumar gone way too soon yaar… May you be in eternal peace bro…”

While talking to Times of India, Paul shared, “I couldn’t see him by the time I learnt about his demise, he was already taken to the crematorium. What I have learnt is that he went to sleep and the next day he did not open the door. His parents panicked and they got keys and when they opened the door, he had passed away. He was staying with his parents. The incident happened probably late in the night or early morning.”

Writer Salil Sand also expressed grief on Kumar’s death. Sharing his photo on Instagram, Sand wrote, “We worked together and now one gets to know that you are no more!! #Stunned and #Shocked #SachinKumar”

After a short stint as an actor, Kumar turned to photography.

