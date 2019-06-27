Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan V Grover: My heart lies in acting

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has come like a breath of fresh air on television. Starring Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan V Grover, the Star Plus show presents the love story between a TV actor and a heart surgeon. The two worlds have never been brought together on television and seeing the makers take a potshot at their own industry makes for a fun watch. But most importantly, the performance of the lead actors has left the audience quite impressed.

While Dipika does a great job juggling between being her real-self as Sonakshi and an over-the-top TV bahu Parvati, it is Karan who takes the cake as Dr Rohit Sippy. The actor has been quite underrated all these years but with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, he has finally managed to showcase his talent and comic timing.

Karan V Grover recently spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, stepping into the web world and starting his own venture Spark Plug Ideas.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What took you so long to make a comeback to television?

Staying away was never a conscious decision. I don’t strategise so much. When I heard the script of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, I knew I wanted to be a part of this show. The maker Sandiip Sikcand has so much conviction that I was eager to play Rohit. I have always liked projects which make you excited every morning to go to work. And now, it is my responsibility to do my job well.

Male actors are mostly around like furniture on TV shows. Do you feel lucky playing a lead in a romantic show?

I don’t really agree with what you said. It might seem that male actors have smaller parts but there is not one show that has worked without a love story. And for that, you do need a man. Also, for me, I have no problem with a woman leading a show, but the story should be worth it. We also need to understand that our primary audience is women, so sometimes shows are marketed around the leading lady more.

While Dipika has it easy playing a TV actor, what kind of preparation did you undertake to play a doctor?

You see this is not a one-time preparation but a constant one. I don’t need to learn a language or just change my physique, I need to have the body language and personality of a doctor. I have to daily invest in the character and learn more and more. My mother, fortunately, is a medical counselor, so anytime I have any query and doubts or need help in terminology, I just give her a call.

Dipika has found a strong fanbase after her Bigg Boss 12 win. Do you think that will help your show?

I hope so. Dipika has an extremely strong fan following and not just via Bigg Boss but also after Sasural Simar Ka and Nach Baliye. But that is not the purpose to have her on the show. She has certain credibility and talent to her that makes her a good choice for this show. Many people can be popular but not everyone has integrity and talent.

Post modeling, you started your career as a VJ. In a time when so many actors are hosting reality shows, why have you stayed away?

Honestly, I have always loved acting. I remember long back when I was asked at a modeling competition what do I want to be, I had answered ‘an actor’. I took modeling and VJing as a stepping stone to get into acting. I had no other way but this has always been the goal. I know I can invest 100 times more in my work when I am acting. If someone offers me to host sometimes, I do it, but my heart lies in acting.

Your performance in Shitty Ideas Trending videos has been much appreciated. Do you feel being part of it made you a better actor?

You are the audience and if you say that you saw an improvement, I completely agree with you (smiles). I am thankful to Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein who gave me the opportunity to explore that style of acting. Also, since they are married, Mohit knows Chhavi’s reaction and highlights and helped me tap those fun reactions to her actions. It was an interesting change to work in a short video format.

Also, you recently launched a writers’ room which is working on Akshay Kumar’s digital debut The End. Tell us more about that.

(Laughs) Oh, you know about that. Well, it’s called Spark Plug Ideas, and I started it with my childhood friend Saiwyn Quadras, who is also the writer of Parmanu, Neerja and Mary Kom. Since childhood, we have loved talking about filmmaking and would watch the making of Matrix to discuss the scenes. We both carried on with our individual work and only recently we decided to pursue that passion. Spark Plug Ideas is about working with like-minded people, taking everyone’s challenges to better the script and screenplay before it goes into production. We have always been fascinated by the title of ‘created by’ we saw in international shows. Now, we will have it for us and we are quite excited about it.

You have been in a serious relationship with Poppy Jabbal for quite long. Any plans of getting married?

Why should we? We are really very happy this way. Ultimately, every person wants happiness from a relationship and we already have that.