Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Farnaz Shetty: Raima is thoroughly positive

Star Plus drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been winning hearts for its relatable storyline and impressive performances. The current track showcases the blooming love between the lead characters Rohit (Karan V Grover) and Sonakshi (Dipika Kakar Ibrahim). But soon their romantic story will see a major roadblock with the entry of Rohit’s ex-girlfriend Raima. The character that was in a coma until now will soon get back in Rohit’s life. And the makers have confirmed that actor Farnaz Shetty will play this part.

Farnaz debuted on the small screen with Khoobsurat and has gone on to be part of shows like Veera, Balika Vadhu, Suryaputra Karn, Siddhi Vinayak, Waaris among more. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that the offer to be a part of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum came as a surprise to her. “Honestly, I was not expecting something like this to happen. I got a call from the team, and I didn’t even take it very seriously. But things just clicked and Sandiip (Sikcand) sir really liked me and I got finalised for the part. It just happened,” said Farnaz.

Interestingly, she hasn’t even watched a single episode of the show till now. As she stated, “We actors hardly get time to watch television, and I too hadn’t watched the serial. However, once when I was shuffling channels, I did notice the show. I recently worked with Shoaib (Ibrahim) and so knew Dipika. I saw her on TV but did not know much details about the show. But as fate would have it, I was on board soon.”

Giving more insights into the role, Farnaz said, “Whenever the third angle in a love story is introduced, it is usually negative, who tries hard to separate the hero and heroine. But it will be really different with this serial. Raima is thoroughly positive. She is a happy-go-lucky person, who is bubbly, chirpy and quite restless. Four years back, she met with an accident and owing to Rohit’s (Karan) unsuccessful operation, had slipped into a coma. Her mother, who blamed Rohit for her condition had taken her away but now she has regained consciousness. Rohit, who was deeply in love with Raima, has now moved on with Sonakshi (Dipika), so Raima’s re-entry will definitely add a lot of twist in their love story.”

The actor also shared that her look in the series would be very different from how women are usually portrayed on screen. She said, “The character won’t be saree or salwar-suit clad. She has a completely contemporary look. I am really excited to don this fresh avatar. Usually, on television, we don’t see such characters. Also, since she is a patient, who’s just out of a coma, we will have a respiratory pipe on her nose and she would travel around with an oxygen cylinder. I am sure, we haven’t seen anything like this before on the small screen.”

Actors who have played leads are usually sceptical to take up supporting roles. But Farnaz has a strong reason to go against the norm, as she shared, “I think it all depends on actors. If you find meat in a character and know you can pull it off convincingly, you will never be bothered about being the lead or parallel lead. Also, in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Raima is a prominent character and not just a sidekick. She has her own journey, and I am sure people will enjoy watching her.”

Farnaz Shetty further shared, “I have always believed in making a choice according to the vibe I get from projects and not what is expected of actors. When I did Waaris, people warned me not to dress up as a man on screen, it would go against me. When I took Siddhi Vinayak, they said never replace lead actors, ratings drop of such shows. But luckily, both of these serials were successful. I have always believed in breaking stereotypes and will continue to do so.”

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Star Plus.