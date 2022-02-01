Kacha Badam viral singer Bhuban Badyakar to grace Sourav Ganguly’s Dadagiri Unlimited 9

Former Indian captain and BCCI chairperson Sourav Ganguly is also an ace host. His entertaining quiz-based show Dadagiri Unlimited is in its ninth season. And the Zee Bangla show is all set to reportedly welcome viral sensation Bhuban Badyakar in an upcoming episode. Bhuban is the voice behind the “Kacha Badam” song that’s currently become a favourite on Instagram reels.

Before his new found fame, Bhuban Badyaka was a peanut seller in West Bengal. His song, which he uses to sell his product, was shared by someone on social media. Within days, it became a craze making him the latest celebrity in town. The humble man as reported by a local daily could not believe his luck as he got to be on Dadagiri and share the stage with Sourav Ganguly.

As per reports, the host even requested Bhuban Badyakar to sing his popular song. Post that he told Ganguly that the “Kacha Badam” song was created in a bid to attract customers. He composed it based on a popular Baul folk tune.

Indiatoday.in shared that Bhuban Badyakar is a resident of Dubrajpur block of Kuraljuri village in Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat of West Bengal’s Birbhum district. His family includes his wife, two sons, and a daughter. He earns his income by selling peanuts and often accepts trinkets and scraps in return for the snack. Bhuban has mentioned that sometimes he even cycles to faraway villages to sell the peanuts. While earlier he would sell off three-four kilograms and earn about Rs 250, after his song went viral, people are buying bigger quantities from him.

In an earlier interview, the peanut seller had even spoken about his poor financial condition. While showing his humble cottage, Bhuban Badyakar told Aajtak, “I just want people to know about my song and I want the government to help me with some funds to make some permanent living arrangements for my family. I also want to give them good food to eat and good clothes to wear.” He also revealed he had no idea that his song would become so popular.