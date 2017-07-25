Kabir Sadanand on his new short film titled Life Fu*k$: Masterpieces are what you make of life. Watch video

Kabir Sadanand’s last short film was Jimmy Shergill starrer Papa We Love You Too. Kabir Sadanand’s last short film was Jimmy Shergill starrer Papa We Love You Too.

Life wrecks you when you least expect it! And that’s what this short film does to you too. Kabir Sadanand, who shot to fame with his act in television show Family No. 1, was a reasonably known face in Indian cinema too. However, the actor turned film director and has been making short films.

After Jimmy Shergill starrer Papa We Love You Too, Kabir Sadanand is back with yet another short film titled Life Fu*k$, starring Sandeepa Dhar. This time he tells a story of an actor who is in search of a perfect script. Kabir is the protagonist in the film, who plays the shady character of a ‘wrecked’ actor trying to showcase his talent which is referred to as ‘masterpiece’ in this 15 minutes film. Sandeepa, on the other hand, has shed her Bollywood actor image to be portray the character of Kabir’s lady love.

Why did Kabir make this film, we ask, and he says, “I have seen some brilliant actors I know not wanting to adapt and change and accept the world of cinema around leading themselves to the pits. Masterpieces are what you make of life. The screen play of life is beyond any script we can ever write.”

Since the shift from mainstream to the internet is fast growing, it is a good idea to churn out content for the internet, and that what Kabir has also tried. While the concept and filming is unique, the treatment of the subject is a little objectionable.

The film has been written and directed by Kabir, produced by Frog Pictures in association with Lehren Networks and has released today.

