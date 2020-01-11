Follow Us:
January 11, 2020

Justin Chambers bids adieu to Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years

Justin Chambers, who played Alex Karev on the show, left last season after a 15-year run. He was with the show since the first episode.

January 11, 2020
justin chambers grey's anatomy Justin Chambers played Dr Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy has said goodbye to one of the long-running medical drama’s original cast members — Justin Chambers.

Chambers, who played Alex Karev on the show, left last season after a 15-year run. He leaves only three other actors who have been with the series since the first episode: Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.

Chambers’ last episode aired November 14.

Chambers said in a statement he has “hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.” He thanked ABC, show creator Shonda Rhimes, the original cast members, the rest of the cast and crew and fans “for an extraordinary ride.”

Other actors who have left the show include Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Katherine Heigl, T.R. Knight and Isaiah Washington. Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s No. 1 scripted drama in its 16th season.

Chambers has had roles on NBC’s Another World, and the film The Wedding Planner. He won a People’s Choice Award in 2017.

