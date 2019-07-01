The actors of Just Mohabbat: Where are they now?

Television shows today are mostly made for women. The concept, subject and treatment are all female oriented. But the 90s had serials for all ages and gender. And one such show was Just Mohabbat.

As the show had a young boy as the protagonist, the story was relatable to every kid in the house. And added to that were adult issues involving his parents and teachers that made it an entertaining watch for the elders in the house. For the first time on Indian television, hostel life was showcased on screen so beautifully.

It’s title song with the words “Chinchinakii bablaboo, zindagi mein sau dukh… What to do? What to do?” is so relatable even today.

As part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the cast of the popular show is up to these days.

Harsh Lunia and Vatsal Sheth as Jai

Who can forget Harsh as the cute Jai in Just Mohabbat? Harsh dancing in just his undies in the title song depicted the carefree nature and innocence of children. The series chronicled Jai’s life in a boarding school and his tryst with friendship, love, school and family. Post the leap, Vatsal Sheth took charge as the charming Jai, dealing with adolescence issues.

Apart from the TV show, Harsh Lunia also gave an impressive performance in Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer Raju Chacha and Bobby Deol’s Gupt. Harsh was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s 2010 production venture Kabootar.

As for Vatsal Sheth, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Taarzan: The Wonder Car and went on to star in popular dailies Ek Haseena Thi, Baazigar and more recently Haasil. He will be next seen in Malang.

Aditya Kapadia as Jai’s imaginary friend Gautam

Jai was lucky to find a best friend in his imaginary friend. Gautam was a constant companion to Jai and his voice of reason. He was not only a shoulder to cry on but also the best person to give him solutions to all his life’s worries. A young kid having an imaginary friend might be seen problematic but their bond was so precious that people lapped up the concept.

As a child actor, Aditya Kapadia was also seen playing Akshay Kumar-Karisma Kapoor’s son in Jaanwar. On television, he has been part of shows like Shakalaka Boom Boom, Adaalat, Trivdeviyaan and Ek Dusre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum. Aditya recently starred in a couple of Gujarati films.

Ashok Lokhande as Desmond

The 90s were also the time when we had ‘wafadar naukar’ in all our films and shows. Desmond was the best thing that could have happened to Jai, after Gautam, of course. The house help of the family, Desmond looked after Jai like his own son. Jai was loved and pampered by Desmond in his parents’ absence and their bond was definitely aww-worthy!

Ashok Lokhande also starred in another popular children’s show Son Pari, where he played Altu uncle. The National School of Drama alumnus has starred in films like Khamoshi: The Musical and Sarfarosh.and shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo.

Alefia Kapadia as Priya

Jai’s elder sister Priya was quite lucky in love. She would have boys falling over her all the time, and she pretty much enjoyed the attention. As siblings, Jai and Priya shared a warm bond but also fought like cats and dogs.

Alefia Kapadia has been part of shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, Reporters, Chakravartin Ashoka and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among more. The actor will soon be seen in a ZEE5 original film with Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnnis.

Surekha Sikri as Mrs Pandit

Mrs Pandit was the coolest school principal one could ask for. While she was loving and supportive, when needed she was strict to help the kids grow as better humans. Mrs Pandit acted as the maternal figure in the boarding school and was always ready to impart important life lessons like any parent.

An acclaimed actor, Surekha Sikri has been part of numerous television shows and films. On TV, she will always be remembered as Dadisa from Balika Vadhu, while in films, her roles in Zubeidaa, Tamas, Sardaari Begum, Sarfarosh gave her recognition. Sikri recently starred in Badhaai Ho and even won numerous awards for her role.

Apart from these popular characters, Just Mohabbat also starred Salim Shah and Kanika Kapoor as Jai’s parents, Ravi Baswani as J.D. Uncle, Manoj Pahwa and Anita Kanwal as his family friends and Kunaal Roy Kapoor as one of his friends Sanjay. National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan also made an appearance on the show.