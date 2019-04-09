Here’s why Julianna Margulies refused to appear in The Good Fight

The Good Wife actor Julianna Margulies has revealed that she declined an offer to guest star in The Good Fight, the spin-off of her hit CBS show, after the network declined to pay her regular fee.

The Good Fight, featuring Christine Baranski in the lead, is a spinoff of the CBS legal drama The Good Wife.

The actor played Alicia Florrick for seven seasons in the show, which won five Emmys, including two for Best Drama Actress for Margulies.

During Deadline’s Contenders Emmys event, Margulies said she was “shocked” when the network offered to pay her the guest star fee if she reprised her role in the The Good Fight.

“I’m not a guest star. I started the whole thing with The Good Wife. I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid,” the actor said.

“To be perfectly honest, I was shocked. I was more surprised than hurt. I thought, what are you worth? If you are worthless, if you are not valued for your work, then what’s the point?” she added.

The Good Fight, which first premiered in 2017, returned with its third season on March 14.