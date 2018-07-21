Juhi Parmar hits back at ex-husband Sachin Shroff through an open letter

Juhi Parmar has penned an open letter to ex-husband and answered the allegations that she has been dealing with. Juhi Parmar has penned an open letter to ex-husband and answered the allegations that she has been dealing with.

Actor Juhi Parmar on Friday broke her silence about her split with Sachin Shroff, who she was married to for nine years before they officially got divorced last month. She has hit out at her former husband through an open letter for calling their marriage “loveless” and for the impact it can have on their five-year-old daughter.

“A mother first, an ex-wife now, an actress from the last two decades, a daughter, a sister, I am Juhi Parmar and this is my truth,” Juhi posted on Instagram, with a copy of the letter which she also put out on Twitter and Facebook.

Addressing it “To Whomsoever it may concern”, Juhi put at rest speculation, comments and questions about why she has been quiet.

“On January 27, 2013, a mother was born and my first priority has been my daughter ever since. A lot has been said, but why is my question. We had decided we would never blame each other as that’s not in the best interest of our daughter. I had kept my word and always shared the blame of a failed marriage by terming it to be ‘incompatibility’.

I could have never imagined that you will form a base by misconstruing and misinterpreting my so-called statements. You have put the entire blame on me of the marriage crumbling down by calling it a loveless marriage. You claim that I have never loved you no matter what and also that only you loved me that too deeply and thus, you have called it a one-sided marriage and relationship,” Juhi wrote.

Her comment comes in response to Sachin’s recent interview, in which he stated he was in a “loveless marriage”.

“I am shattered as a woman, I can’t get over the shock and don’t know how to gather myself to speak up. And yet I must to protect my dignity as a woman, which has been maligned. I must speak up to keep the respect of my child and tell her that she was born out of love and not lovelessly, as that would shatter the whole purpose of her being,” said Juhi, known for shows like Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Bigg Boss.

She questioned Sachin when and where she said she was never in love with him.

“By calling our marriage a one-sided relationship you have not only crushed and negated all my efforts that I put into our marriage but also insulted me publicly and assassinated my character. If I didn’t love the man I was married to, I wouldn’t have stayed with him for nine years of my life and given birth to a child which is ‘ours’. Two decades of hard work to build an image, a niche for myself but today my parents, my family and I have to face emotional torture, abuse and nuisance due to the comments you have made,” she added.

The former couple has a daughter named Samairra, and Juhi said Sachin must think of implications on the little one. She also said the financial responsibility of the child is on the shoulders of both of them, and not just on him as he has portrayed.

“If I want, I too could have given away various facts to prove what went wrong in our marriage but all that shall remain hidden beneath in my heart. I still choose to keep everything between us because I choose to keep the integrity of our marriage as well as the integrity of the man who was my husband for nine years and who shall always remain the father of my child.

“Half the truth is actually as good as a lie! A one sided fabricated story is actually pretty close to fiction. I know my realities and I know the future, which I must now face with my daughter,” said the single mother.

