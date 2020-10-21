Juhi Parmar on Hamariwali Good News: Not bold but a positive concept

Hamariwali Good News airs Monday-Saturday, 7:30 pm on Zee TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Zee TV’s latest offering Hamariwali Good News has been making quite a noise. Usually on television, the dynamics between saas-bahu is quite fiery, however, this latest serial will shed a new light on this relationship. The show would see a mother-in-law opting to be a surrogate for her daughter-in-law, to bring the biggest happiness in her life.

While Juhi Parmar will play the mother-in-law Renuka, Srishti Jain will play her daughter-in-law Navya. Apart from them, Shakti Anand and Raghav Tiwari will essay the role of the male leads.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Juhi Parmar opened up about the unique concept of the show, whether the audience would be ready to accept it and shooting during the pandemic.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

What was your first reaction to the concept of Hamariwali Good News?

I was very much inclined towards the concept and theme of the show. It is one, which has never been showcased before on screen, and something I too have not worked on. So, I was really very happy to take it up.

Tell us more about the character that you are playing in the show.

Renuka is a strong headed, grounded, god fearing housewife who can go to any lengths to safeguard her family’s happiness. She proves so when she agrees to bear a child for her daughter-in-law who cannot do so. In turn, showing her to not only be an ideal mother-in-law, but a woman who has readily come out in support of another woman through such a situation.

While it’s an interesting story on paper, do you think the audience would be ready to accept such a bold subject?

I honestly don’t feel that this is a bold show, but rather it’s a very positive and unique concept. Also, I feel that audiences now are definitely progressing in many ways and are open to watching and accepting new content on screen. I can assure that what we would showcase is going to be in absolute positive light. Hence, I am quite certain that our show will be enjoyed by the viewers.

Do you think a family would be comfortable watching this show together? Would you watch it around your daughter?

Though I am very restrictive with Samairra when it comes to watching television in general, if I had to watch this show with her I would do so. Moreover, I would be happy to explain the whole concept of uplifting another woman in good light, which is much needed for people to see in this day and age. Also I am someone who has always taken up work which I can watch with my family. This is definitely a family drama, which everyone can watch together, as it beautifully showcases how much a family would eventually do for each other.

Such subjects might be picked on by a section to criticise or troll. As a team, are you all worried about the same?

Nowadays I feel that anything and everything is being picked up by trolls, but that should not stop us from creating and being a part of new and different content to put out there for the viewers.

Personally, what is your opinion on surrogacy, especially when a woman in the same family is carrying the child?

I think it’s a very personal matter, and honestly I am no one to comment on this right now.

You had spoken about your daughter being apprehensive of you stepping out for work during the pandemic. What’s the situation now and how are you managing, with all the extra precautions to follow?

Yes initially Samairra was apprehensive about me stepping out, but now with every passing day when she sees me going to shoot she’s getting a lot more eased out. She also quite understands the importance of me going to work. The only challenge right now is that I cannot help her with her online classes which requires an adult’s assistance. But my parents are doing that, and are at home with her to take care of all her needs which I am eternally grateful for. Precaution wise, our onset team is quite in place with all safety and hygiene measures, ensuring that regular sanitisation, oxygen and temperature checks are conducted, and wearing a mask in between shots is mandatory for everybody now.

You made a strong comeback post your maternity break. However, as an actor, how satisfied do you feel with the kind of roles offered to you? Were you comfortable playing a mom on screen?

Marriage, children are all a part of our personal life. When a woman with a corporate job gets married, does her career get affected? She goes on a maternity break when she has a child and then resumes work. No one says it’s a ‘comeback’. These are terminologies used in our industry. Acting is like any other job. For me, a role is not in relation to whether she’s a mother, sister, daughter or wife. I am playing a specific character and this specific relationship is a part of her personality but not the only thing.

Lastly, what can we expect from Hamariwali Good News?

The show is all set to bring smiles on everybody’s faces with the lovely family bond that is going to be projected. Hopefully, it would also be an inspiration for all women out there, to go and help and uplift other women in a positive light.

Hamariwali Good News airs Monday-Saturday, 7:30 pm on Zee TV.

