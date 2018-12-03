Juhi Parmar: Not promoting superstition with Tantra

Supernatural dramas are all the rage on television. Colors has launched two new shows Vish ya Amrit…Sitaara and Tantra in the same genre. While Sitaara will present the tale of a Vishkanya, Tantra explores the world of black magic and its evil effects. It stars Juhi Parmar, Manish Goel, Gautam Vig and Sargun Kaur in lead roles. At the launch of the show, Juhi sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

While many term the genre regressive, Juhi shared that Tantra is for the audience that enjoys such tales. “Firstly, it’s placed at a very late slot, specifically for people who enjoy such supernatural dramas. Also, it’s not the first horror or superstition based show. There is definitely a section of the audience that loves these stories. Yes, it is definitely our responsibility to project it in an intelligent way. And I can assure you that we are not promoting superstition but rather showing the ill-effects of black magic,” shared the actor.

Further talking about what appealed to her about the project, the 37-year-old said, “The utmost importance is how pivotal is my character to the storyline. My character is a very intense one with a lot of complexities. In my long journey, I haven’t played something like this. So I was really excited to showcase another side to the audience. Also, Swastik (production house) is like a family to me. I love them. It’s also my third show on Colors in a row. Everything just fit in perfectly and I had no reasons to say no.”

It’s been a couple of years since Juhi Parmar separated from her husband Sachin Shroff. She has been bringing up her five-year-old daughter Samairra single-handedly. Talking about striking a balance, the actor said, “I have never got work home. As you all know, television is very demanding and you play the same character for months. So it’s best to keep your professional and personal life separate. Also, I can switch on and off very easily. This makes things better for me.”

Juhi’s daughter has already become a rage with her own Instagram page. When asked if she discusses work with her daughter, the actor said, “She is too young for that but Samairra is my best critic. She out-rightly rejects things she doesn’t like. She is also very particular about every detail. So every time she says no to a look or picture, I do give it a second thought. And you would be surprised, she is already showing signs of an actor. We recently shot some Tik Tok videos, and she overpowered me with her expressions,” she added with a smile.

Juhi Parmar has been the winner of Bigg Boss 5. While the show is infamous for controversies, it also helps celebrities resurrect their careers. The actor on her part shared that she had different reasons for taking up the reality show. “I never used the show to get work. I think I am the only winner who planned my family after winning the show. I did not do the show to encash on the popularity. But I am thankful for people for voting and making me a winner. I think one show cannot be the base for your career. You should be good enough so that people call you,” she concluded.

Starting tonight, Tantra will air Monday-Friday at 11 pm on Colors.