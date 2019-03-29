Bigg Boss winner Juhi Parmar opens up about near-death experience

Television fame Juhi Parmar, who became a household name with Star Plus’ show Kumkum–Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, had a near-death experience on Holi. The actor was at friend and TV actor Aashka Goradia’s house when she fell sick and threw up. But, unfortunately, it got stuck in her nasal passage which made it difficult for her to breathe. However, this near-to-death experience made her realise, “the biggest treasure and pleasure is that we are able to breathe”.

Juhi, a single mother of her 6-year-old daughter Samairra, shared on Instagram, “I was at my best friend, Aashka Goradia’s house, from where I was rushed to the hospital around 10:30-11 pm at night. I couldn’t breathe but surprisingly all my parameters medically were fine- the oxygen, the carbon- dioxide, the ECG, the blood pressure etc, were all in place. However, I could feel myself choking and I felt that I wouldn’t be able to survive for another five minutes. I whispered to Aashka to take care of my daughter Samairra because I felt I wouldn’t survive.”

Calling it her “moment of realisation”, the actor continued, “In that moment I forgave everyone who had wronged me and held on to no grudges, to no negative feelings and just go because I didn’t want to carry this baggage… I truly counted my blessings.”

In her post, Juhi Parmar also thanked everyone who stood by her side during the difficult time and motivated her followers to count their blessings and be grateful for all they have.

Juhi tied the knot with Sachin Shroff in February 2009 and got separated from him last year. After Kumkum, the actor appeared in TV shows like Tantra and Shani. She won the winner’s title in the fifth season of Bigg Boss.