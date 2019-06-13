Jude Law to star in limited series The Third Day

Jude Law is all set to headline a six-part limited series by HBO and Sky, titled The Third Day.

Advertising

The drama is the latest original collaboration between HBO and Sky and comes after the critical success of Chernobyl, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The series is set on a mysterious island off the coast of Britain and revolves around Sam (Law) who encounters the island’s secretive inhabitants and their strange rituals.

Fantasy and reality began to blur for Sam, triggering past traumas, and brings him into conflict with the islanders, according to the official logline.

Advertising

The series will be directed by Marc Munden of National Treasure and Utopia fame.

The shooting will take place in the UK in July.

The other shows by HBO and Sky include Catherine the Great with Helen Mirren, Temple and Brassic.