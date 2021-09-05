Jubin Nautiyal surprises KBC 13 winner Himani Bundela at her house in Agra: ‘The vibes were so warm and pure’

Singer Jubin Nautiyal met his fan and also the winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Himani Bundela, at her house in Agra.

Himani Bundela, a visually impaired young teacher from Agra became the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 13) on September 1, 2021. As it was her dream to speak to singer Jubin Nautiyal, she sent him a voice message after the show. Moved by her innocence, Jubin decided to surprise her. Her sister along with his team helped him plan a surprise and made all the arrangements.

Posing as a journalist, Jubin visited her house in Agra. While she mentioned her desire to meet Jubin and sang one of her favourite songs, “Khushi Jab Bhi Teri,” the singer broke into a song mid interview and she realised it was him sitting right beside her.

Jubin said, “I was really touched when Himani sent me a voice note after the show and I knew then that we had to meet her. When I met Himani in person, the vibes were so warm, and pure love was all I received from her and her family. It’s unexplained happiness that I feel when I get to meet and interact with fans like her. They are the future of our country and I’m so glad to see such brilliant minds come from all parts of India. Their affection and love is what gives me purpose to do more and spread love”.

Jubin Nautiyal, who comes from Dehradun, is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood at the moment and has delivered hits such as “Zindagi Toh Kuch Bata,” “Lo Safar,” “Tum Hi Aana” among many others.