Juan Riedinger joins Riverdale season 4

Juan Riedinger is heading to the American drama series Riverdale for a recurring role in the fourth season.

The Canadian actor will play Dodger, Archie’s nemesis, in the upcoming chapter of the CW show, reported Deadline.

Riedinger’s credits include shows like Narcos and horror comedy Jennifer’s Body.

He recently wrapped up Claws from TNT.

Season four airs October 9.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of Riverdale, has confirmed that an episode of season four will pay tribute to the actor Luke Perry.

Perry passed away in March at the age of 52 a week after he suffered a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks.

Aguirre-Sacasa had previously said that the series will acknowledge Perry’s passing in the narrative of the show.