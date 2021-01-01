Joy, health and good work opportunities, a look at TV stars’ 2021 wish list

As the world steps into the new year, popular television stars, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, look back at the year gone by and also share their wish list for 2021.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Kunal Jaisingh

2020 had its share of ups and downs, not just for me, but everyone. Also, covid definitely took a toll on everything. In 2021, I am really looking forward to working on myself, and staying happy no matter what. I want to face all struggles, any kind of situation with joy. I also hope for a brighter future for the country and the world. Cheers to the coming year and some new beginnings in a new world.

Shefali Jariwala

2020 has been a difficult year, but in the negativity of the pandemic, I constantly tried to look for a silver lining. I have developed closer relationships with family and friends, and have returned to a simpler way of life that I’m really enjoying. I have been healthy and that has been my biggest blessing. I am very hopeful and optimistic about 2021. Staying healthy and travelling again remains at the top of my wish list.

Sharad Malhotra

The highlight of 2020 for me would be bagging Naagin 5. It was a very different opportunity, and I was nervous. However, people have really loved and appreciated me for my performance. I never thought a villain could be loved so much. As for the coming year, I really want to sign a good web show on a big OTT platform. I am really looking forward to exploring that medium in 2021. Also, I am really craving for a holiday in Switzerland.

Nia Sharma

2020 was a very dramatic year with us witnessing what we never imagined would happen. Personally for me, it remained a substantial year as I have worked like never before. My show Naagin 4 ended abruptly due to covid, but it got compensated with many other projects back to back. I also won Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, which was amazing, and I can never thank my stars enough for that. A few things did get delayed in 2020, and I am hoping and wishing that it happens soon.

Rajesh Kumar

2020 was quite an eventful year for me. Throughout the testing time, I was very positive, including covid positive (laughs). My show launched, and even went off air during this period. All of us really want the virus to go so that things can go back to normal. Apart from that, I have a major war at hand. I have been working extensively towards growing organic food. Next year, I want to make it bigger, and even find a market for all the goods. I want to set up natural and organic farms in Mumbai and Bihar. Also, hopefully, good work will also come in.

Adaa Khan

2020 made me realize the value of relationships. I got to spend quality time with my father and brother. I also got enough time for introspection, and that really helped. I want to travel more in 2021 and also meet my friends more often. I want to do some good roles in the digital space, and evolve as an artiste.