Jose Covaco on why Raghu quit MTV, says Roadies judge would be surrounded by bodyguards as he was constantly under threat

Jose Covaco, who worked closely with Raghu Ram on MTV’s Roadies, recalled the glory days of both the channel and its most popular reality show. He said that Raghu ‘took the show to another level’, recalled his first meeting with him, and speculated about why he quit the show.

In an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, Jose said that back then, the show was so popular that judges had to be barricaded and would always travel with bodyguards. And because Raghu had such a controversial image, he was constantly under threat. “People would threaten him, so they had to run around with bodyguards,” he said.

He recalled, “The first time I met Raghu, Roadies was at its peak. I met him, and he looked at me and said, ‘You have a weak chin’. I was like, ‘I haven’t even said hello’. That’s all he said to me, and I don’t even know if he was f**king around with me or not, because Raghu was like that. Sometimes he’d just be sc**wing with you, very chill guy. He said you have a weak chin and he left on his two-month Roadies thing, and here I’m left with this thought. I ended up growing a big-a** goatee.”

Asked about the circumstances of Raghu’s departure from the show, Jose said, “I think a lot of stuff just runs its course. You can’t be doing the same thing all the time, of course there are exceptions to the rule. Like I did radio for 10 years, Raghu did Roadies for so many years. Sometimes things run their course, and people are also in different places in their lives. He must’ve felt like he wanted to do something else, maybe the channel wanted something else. I’m not sure what happened, but they parted ways… But he came back after that. There was one year that he left, and they did another version, and everyone was like ‘Nahi yaar, apne ko Raghu chahiye,’ so they brought Raghu back. Then he did a couple more seasons, and then he was like, ‘OK, chalo bas’.”

Roadies began in 2003, and made household names of Raghu, his twin brother Rajeev Lakshman, host Rannvijay Singha, and many more. Ayushmann Khurrana got his start on the show, and went on to become a major actor. Other popular former contestants include Bani J, Prince Narula, Vishal Karwal and Anchal Khurana. The show is currently airing its 18th season, hosted by Sonu Sood.