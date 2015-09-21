Jon Stewart gets sweet goodbye with Daily Show’s wins at 2015 Emmy Awards

Mindy Kaling, right, presents Jon Stewart the award for outstanding writing for a variety series for “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Source: AP) Mindy Kaling, right, presents Jon Stewart the award for outstanding writing for a variety series for “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Source: AP)

Host Jon Stewart could not have asked for a better farewell as “The Daily Show” bagged three major trophies, including the outstanding variety talk series, at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards. Stewart, 52, ended his impressive 16-year “The Daily Show” stint last month.

Interestingly, Stewart was facing competition in the category from two other parting hosts– David Letterman (‘Late Show With David Letterman’) and Stephen Colbert (‘The Colbert Report’). Also competing against late-night hotshots Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver, the former “Daily Show” host spoke to press after his big win, reported Variety.

“I may just end up on a boat somewhere floating out to an island,” Stewart joked about his future plans, now that his schedule is not filled with a nightly talk show. “I’m not even sur yet.”

“The Daily Show” also won awards for writing and directing. The head writer for the show spoke to press backstage about what to expect with new host Trevor Noah.

“We’re very excited about it. It’s going to be a really great show. It’s going to be a fun show,” he said. “The foundation that Jon has given us as writers and producers is going to make it incredible.”

Stewart said his replacement Noah, who begins his hosting duties on September 28, does not need any advice.

“He’s such a talented guy and has such a great foundation for this that it’s not a question of giving him advice. It’s just being there for support if he ever feels like chatting about what it’s like to do the show.”

