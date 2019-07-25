Jon Park joins Comedy Central’s Awkwafina

Korean-American rapper Jon Park is joining Comedy Central’s upcoming scripted series Awkwafina in a recurring role.

The half-hour scripted show, which is inspired by actor-rapper Awkwafina’s formative years in New York City, stars the Crazy Rich Asians star as Nora, a young woman with dreams of living large while still residing with her father and grandmother in Queens.

According to Deadline, Park will play Nora’s friend Doug in the series.

The already announced cast includes BD Wong, Lori Tan Chinn and Bowen Yang.

The pilot was penned by Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto and Teresa Hsiao and directed by Lucia Aniello.

Awkwafina is also serving as an executive producer on the show, along with Dornetto, Aniello, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss, and co-executive produced by Hsiao.

Comedy Central has ordered 10 episodes of the comedy.

A premiere date is yet to be announced.