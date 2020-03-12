Jon Bernthal to star in American Gigolo modern take

Jon Bernthal starrer American Gigolo drama received a formal pilot order from the premium cable network. (Photo: Jon Bernthal/Instagram) Jon Bernthal starrer American Gigolo drama received a formal pilot order from the premium cable network. (Photo: Jon Bernthal/Instagram)

Ford v Ferrari star Jon Bernthal is set to lead the series adaptation of the 1980 film American Gigolo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, set at Showtime, the drama received a formal pilot order from the premium cable network.

The potential series will star Bernthal as Julian Kaye who is introduced 18 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in today’s Los Angeles sex industry while seeking the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love.

Veteran Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who backed the original movie which starred Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton, is attached to executive produce the modern re-imagining of the film.

Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander has boarded also the project. Bernthal will also be credited as a producer.

“American Gigolo comes with all the sizzle you’d expect, but it also offers a deep dive into the complicated waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020.

“We’ve assembled an ‘A’ team to adapt this iconic movie into a Showtime series with the talent and magnetism of Jon Bernthal, the exquisite filmmaking and showrunning of David Hollander, the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and our new sister studio, Paramount,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said.

