Johny Lever, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and others attend Raju Srivastava’s prayer meet, see photos

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi where he was admitted on August 9 following a heart attack. While Srivastava was laid to rest on Thursday in Delhi, his family hosted a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday at ISCKON Juhu.

Johny Lever, Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sugandha Mishra, Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Nitin Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Sham Kaushal among others attended the prayer meet.

See photos from Raju Srivastava’s prayer meet in Mumbai:

Before the prayer meeting, Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara told ETimes, “I am flying down with Mummy tonight to Mumbai. She is not fine. It is a very tough time for us.”

Srivastava’s daughter also shared that a puja will be held in Kanpur. “We will be back in Delhi soon. A lot of rituals are in the offing. Kanpur was Dad’s home. So, we have to do puja there too,” she added.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan, many paid tributes to Raju Srivastava.

Remembering Raju, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “Another colleague friend and creative artist leaves us .. a sudden ailment and gone before time .. before his creativity time completion .. each day in the morning with him in spirit and information from near ones .. they got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition .. i did .. they played it for him in his state in his ears .. on one instance he did open his eye a bit .. and then .. went away.”