John Stamos, Graham Phillips board The Little Mermaid Live cast

Actors John Stamos and Graham Phillips have joined the cast of ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phillips will play Prince Eric in the live production, opposite Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel.

Stamos will star as Chef Louis.

The cast also features Queen Latifah as villain Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian the crab.

The Little Mermaid Live, which will air under the Wonderful World of Disney banner, will be a hybrid production, featuring live performances from the cast mixed with the broadcast of the 1989 animated film.

Stamos previously played Chef Louis in a Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid.

Emmy winner Zaldy will be designing the costumes and the sets for the live production.

Set to air on November 5, The Little Mermaid Live is produced by Done+Dusted.