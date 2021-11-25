John Abraham bursts into tears on KBC 13, reveals how Amitabh Bachchan asked him not to ‘encourage’ son Abhishek

Popular action star John Abraham will be seen in an upcoming episode of reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 to promote his new film Satyameva Jayate 2. He will be accompanied by his co-star in the film, Divya Khosla Kumar as well as producer Nikkhil Advani.

A promo teasing John’s upcoming appearance in the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show was unveiled by Sony Entertainment Television. Judging by the short clip, John will entertain the audiences and share fun anecdotes with Big B and audiences. However, at one point of time, the actor is seen crying as a concerned Bachchan looks on.

John says in the promo that he visited Bachchan’s home on a bike after Dhoom and claimed that Big B told him, “Don’t encourage Abhishek.” But when Abhishek came down, Amitabh said, “Wow, what a bike.”

The next shot showed John getting tearful for some reason, but we will have to wait and watch the episode to find out. He also lifted up his shirt to show his abs as the audience cheered. “Sirf mahilaon ki awaaz sunayi di (I could only hear the women),” joked Amitabh.

In another promo, producer Nikkhil Advani was seen in the hot seat beside John. But it was John who asks questions to Nikkhil and Big B. The questions seem easy enough, but the person who wishes to answer has to shout “eh” to be the first one to attempt.

All in all, the Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 promises loads of fun.

One of the upcoming episodes of KBC will also host daughter Shweta Bachchan, granddaughter Navya Naveli. The show is celebrating its 1000 episodes and Sony Channel asked Big B ‘to bring in the family on that revered and feared Hot Seat’, and the actor accepted it.

KBC has been edutaining us for more than two decades now. It s an Indian adaptation of the original British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, and has been a small screen phenomenon ever since it has exited. It was hosted by even Shah Rukh Khan for a while, before Amitabh took the reins again.